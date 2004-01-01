Jurgen Klopp hits back at Dietmar Hamann 'lack of spark' criticism

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not best pleased when told of former midfielder Dietmar Hamann's opinion of the club 'lacking a spark'.

The Reds slipped to a 3-2 defeat to surprise Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday to continue their indifferent run of form, and they now sit 14 points off the pace after just eight games.

Klopp, who ruled Liverpool out of the title race after the loss, has seen his side ravaged by injuries - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz the latest casualties - and has frequently faced questions about the manner of their defending.

The German, speaking before the club's Champions League return clash with Rangers, acknowledged that his team must do better in certain situations in order to not concede 'silly goals', but was less than amused when a journalist referenced criticism from Hamann - who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

"We conceded silly goals, especially the second one in the first half, but between the first and second goal, we played against a team in form in the league a really good game," Klopp said of the Emirates Stadium loss.

"Then I get the information only later after that because nobody could show that before, Saka was probably offside around the first goal and all of a sudden a bad defending situation becomes a good defending situation because he would have been offside, just the assistant didn't see it or thought VAR would check it and VAR had no camera.

"We are responsible for the situation around the penalty situation. We should have cleared it before, but it was still no penalty. We are responsible for going through a set-piece and conceding a counter-attack, of course, and we cannot be responsible for the first goal because it was good defending and it was offside.

"It's really tricky and yes we can play better, but we didn't go to Arsenal to show how good we are, we went to Arsenal to win the game."

In reference to Hamann's criticism of Liverpool, Klopp sarcastically replied: "He is a fantastic source, well respected everywhere.

"It [having played for Liverpool] doesn't give you the right to say whatever you want, especially when you have no idea. I actually think Hamann doesn't deserve you to use his phrase to ask me a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question.

"We have to keep fighting. It will not happen overnight."