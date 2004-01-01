Jurgen Klopp: I'm not only here when the sun is shining

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that he remains as motivated as ever despite Liverpool's struggles, saying he is committed to the bad times as well as the good.

The opening months of the 2022/23 campaign have been perhaps the hardest of Klopp's seven-year reign at Liverpool. After 12 Premier League matches, the team is languishing down in ninth in the table, eight points off a top-four spot and 15 points off leaders Arsenal.

Things haven't been great in Europe either with Napoli humiliating last year's Champions League finalists, storming to a 4-1 victory.

Many are wondering whether it's time for a change for both Klopp and the club, but the German insists he's as motivated as ever and will give everything to turn things around.

“Everything will be judged on me now and that’s absolutely fine. People will say 'he looks tired', but I am not. I cannot give that excuse,” he said.

“My job is not only being here in the moment when the sun is shining and someone gives us a trophy. My job is also to be here when we are in a really rough period and I will do that with all I have.

“It is a rough moment, no doubt about that, and no-one is flying here like life is great, but there is only one chance to face it, go for it and that is what we will do.”

Klopp also doesn't believe that he and his team can be fairly judged yet this season due to all of the injuries they've suffered.