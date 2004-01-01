Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that he is too loyal to veteran Liverpool squad members following recent poor performances.

Liverpool have endured an abysmal run of results in recent weeks, losing to both Brentford and Brighton to drop down to ninth in the Premier League table - a whopping 10 points adrift of Manchester United in fourth place.

The recent poor form has led to criticism of Klopp's recent team selection, particularly due to his insistence in trusting the old guard despite their underperformances in the last few months.

Speaking about this criticism ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third round replay against Wolves, Klopp said: “I am loyal. I think everyone should be loyal, but I am not too loyal.

“You have a good player who did a lot of good stuff in the past and then maybe, in your mind, you think: ‘That’s it now for him.’

“If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace him that makes sense from both sides to say: ‘Come on, it was a great time, see you later’. But if you cannot bring anybody in then you cannot take anyone out.

“I am not too loyal. At Dortmund it was clear when I left, I said: ‘Something has to change here. Either I go and the manager position changes or a lot of other things change’.

“If nobody tells me, I will not go [from Liverpool]. So that means maybe there’s a point where we have to change other stuff. But again that’s something for the future, like the summer, but not now. We cannot even think about it right now.“