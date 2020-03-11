Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Are Not Yet the Finished Article

​Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed his side are not yet the finished product, despite the staggering dominance they have enjoyed in the Premier League this season.

The Reds have won 27 of their 29 league games this campaign, and sit 25 points clear at the top of the table.

However, Klopp says there is still room for improvement, and is hopeful that the next generation of youngsters at Anfield can help lead the club to further glory.

Speaking to ​Sky Sports, Klopp said: " We will not change, that's the first thing, but whether we will be successful depends on what other clubs are doing as well because they have all the chance to improve things, do things better. So I have no clue what the future will hold for us.





"But we will not change, this team is not the finished article, and we have a lot of space for improvement, and we work on that.

"We have fresh blood internally coming through. We can improve with this team, which is great."

Despite the remarkable form Liverpool have demonstrated over the last two seasons, success did not come instantly to Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds finished eighth during his first season in charge and also lost three cup finals - in the League Cup (2016), the Europa League (2016) and the ​Champions League (2018) - before finally winning the European Cup last season.

Klopp admitted the prospect of being dismissed did cross his mind, but the faith and patience shown by ​Liverpool's top brass was vital.

"Before that in my career I never got the sack so I had no experience with that, but I knew then it was a different level, and if I can't deliver here quick enough, then I will get the sack," Klopp added.

"We got that time, and the nice thing is that after six, seven, eight games, they [the board] were really positive about the situation, they realised we were on the right path.

"From that moment they didn't question it one second. They were full of faith and trust, and they said the path we will stay on, and everything will be fine."