Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Fans Are Not 'Paranoid' Over Coronavirus Title Threat

​ Jurgen Klopp has said that neither he nor the Liverpool fans are not 'silly enough' to be concerned that a potential coronavirus surge could hamper Liverpool’s title pursuit.





The coronavirus – officially known as COVID-19 – has been causing disruption and panic across the sporting world, with a number of domestic leagues postponing their fixtures. Reports have suggested that the Premier League could yet be affected, with some even claiming that there is​'no guarantee' that Liverpool will be crowned official champions should the season be cut short.

However, when asked about the threat of the virus to Liverpool’s title charge, Klopp showed no real concern.

As quoted by Goal, he said: “I don't think our fans are paranoid. I can't believe Liverpool fans are thinking about it and I actually speak to Liverpool fans.

“Liverpool fans are really not silly enough to believe in these things.”

​Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the ​Premier League, just four wins away from their first league title in 30 years, with only an unprecedented disaster on or off the field stopping their victory parade.

In spite of the rumours, Klopp seemed to reject the idea that the Premier League would cut short the season with no resolution, adding: “If anybody wants to ask me about that and how much sense it would make to delete all the results of this season and tell me who will play next year in the Champions League and stuff like this, it would be really interesting.”

The Reds suffered a surprise blip in their title pursuit on Saturday, when they were stunned 3-0 by Watford. It brought an abrupt end to their incredible 44-game winning run, just five games shy of ​Arsenal’s invincible run of 2003/04.

Klopp added: “Nice story, obviously some newspapers always have to write something but when I saw it the first time I really thought, 'Wow, really somebody thinks something like that?'

“We never really think about lesser pressure, we are Liverpool, we are always under pressure.”