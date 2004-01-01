Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have extra motivation to win Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool's failed pursuit of the Premier League title will give them an extra motivation to win Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Reds went into the final day of the domestic season trailing league leaders Manchester City by one point and required Aston Villa to avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium to give themselves a chance of snatching the crown.

Villa raced into a two-goal lead at City to give Liverpool fans hope that the title would be making its way to Anfield, but Klopp's men were drawing 1-1 with Wolves at the time and would have been denied first place on goal difference. Before Liverpool could take the lead, City had already completed their comeback.

It brought an end to the Merseysiders' hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple, but Klopp said that their Premier League failure will spur his side on to claim the club's seventh European Cup.

"I can imagine [the final day] was much worse for the people at home watching on TV all over the world who were Liverpool fans," Klopp said. "When Aston Villa were 2-0 up they were thinking: ‘Wow, it could really be.’ I was not really aware of it, but now I have heard the whole story after the game.

"With all the things that happened I’d have preferred it if they had been 5-0 up after 10 minutes, to be honest. Of course it makes it more difficult. The season was so close, so tight, moments, decisions, only one point apart. What I learned about life is that if you stay on track and keep going, you get the reward. Not today the maximum reward, but we will get it. But it’s up to us to keep going.

"This season is absolutely incredible and it doesn’t end today. It ends next week. And we will try absolutely everything. It’s never happened before that you are completely without knocks going into a final. We had our knocks, obviously. We now have five days to prepare the final and we face an incredibly experienced team, but that’s really OK. Losing the league today increases the desire to put it right next week."