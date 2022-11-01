 
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool haven't 'forgotten' what they achieved last season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that the Reds haven't forgotten what they were good enough to achieve last season - when they were just a few games away from a quadruple.

Last year's Champions League finalists have made their worst start to a season in a long time, sitting ninth in the Premier League afrer 12 matches and being thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in Europe.

That has led many to believe Klopp's Liverpool have passed their peak, but they looked back to their best on Tuesday night, beating the Italian team 2-0 at Anfield in a match they largely dominated.

After it, the manager stated that his players haven't forgotten what they're capable of doing and just needed to work through their struggles.

"We are Liverpool, a top team," he said. "Nobody forgot what we did last year. The boys didn’t forget that but it now isn’t important really. I know people might get sick of it when I keep saying it but we really have to fight through and in that moment, then the football has a good chance to come back.

"The real football that we can play. But we showed everything tonight, pieces of really good football and defensive stuff was on a high level. Napoli is in the moment a real force so it could be extremely difficult for us but the boys played a really good game.

"We need consistency and stability. We will take the right conclusions from this game even though the next will be a difficult game. We will take the good stuff out of this game and start the next fight against Tottenham."


Source : 90min

