Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will keep getting better

Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to keep improving because he and the players are still working on getting better each day, despite all of their previous achievements.

The Reds won the Champions League and Premier League one after the other in 2019 and 2020 respectively and are once again looking like contenders in both competitions after overcoming an injury ravaged 2020/21 season.

This is not a young Liverpool squad – Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be 30 soon, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Thiago are already there, while Jordan Henderson is 31. Alisson recently turned 29 and even Andrew Robertson will be 28 on his next birthday.

But Klopp is adamant that as long as he is not working with players who are 40, there is still scope with this squad to improve and a desire to work to achieve that.

“Are we better than two years ago or not? Neither nor. We are like we are in this situation. If we make a mistake, we don’t make it because we made it two years ago or one year ago, we made it because in that moment we made the wrong decision,” the boss explained, via Liverpool Echo.

“That is the daily thing we are working on. It means as long as these boys are not 40, we will improve them. The way we work together, the things we do, how they inspire themselves and each other.

“That’s a really special group and will be considered in the future, looking back, as a really special group. I know it already but I don’t praise them or celebrate with them. I’m here to kick their butts from time to time as well and that’s what we do to make the next step.”

