Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah contract standoff won't affect Liverpool dressing room

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted Mohamed Salah's contract standoff will not provoke dressing room unrest at the club.

Salah's deal expires in summer 2023 and talks over a renewal are currently at an impasse due to the player's wage demands, believed to be in excess of £400,000 per week.

For now the Egyptian's future remains shrouded in uncertainty, with both Klopp - on behalf of the club - and the attacker recently insisting the ball is in the other's court.

However, speaking in his press conference ahead of Liverpool's crucial Premier League clash at Arsenal on Wednesday night, Klopp was adamant that Salah's situation would not have a detrimental effect on the squad overall.

"I don't have to remind any player - and for sure not Mo - of that. No chance," the German coach said.

"Mo is not a guy for that, not at all. If I don't line him up [in the team] then his mood goes down. That is possible but (it's) not against the team or whatever.

"This season everyone is completely committed, we could have some players who don't play often enough and aren't in the squad enough and they could create a bad atmosphere. They don't. They will not. It is a clear commitment for the team for this season and then we will talk about the rest - future, immediate, further."

He added: "It's all fine, I don't know about any kind of reaction or stuff like this. That's not what I'm concerned about.

"It's just I think that it's how it should be in the moment. The decisive parties are in contact and the rest we will see."