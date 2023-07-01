Jurgen Klopp insists new Mohamed Salah contract is 'player's decision'

Jurgen Klopp has insisted there is no worry over the stalling contract negotiations with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international's current deal at Anfield is set to expire on 1 July 2023 and he has previously said the ball is in Liverpool's court with regards to a new deal, claiming "it's in their hands".

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are thought to be tracking Salah's situation, with the 29-year-old enjoying another excellent season on Merseyside. Salah has scored 19 Premier League goals already this term - seven more than closest competitors and teammates Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota - with the Reds targeting domestic and Champions League success to go alongside their Carabao Cup triumph.

Ahead of his side's clash with Brighton on Saturday, Klopp gave an update on the situation, insisting the club "cannot do much more" to get Salah to sign.

He said: "Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious. We were in the last years and we are.

"What's the question? If I think the signing of Luis Diaz helps Mo to make [a decision]? Of course we cannot do much more but I don't think it's about that. It's Mo's decision pretty much.

"The club did what the club can do. That's how it is, nothing bad to say about it. It's all fine, from my point of view it's exactly like it should be in this moment in time.

"Nothing's happened further, no signing, no rejection or whatever. So we just have to wait for that, it's completely fine, it's no rush in that situation."

Liverpool can again cut the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with victory on the south coast.

