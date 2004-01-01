Jurgen Klopp insists Takumi Minamino was not a flop at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Takumi Minamino was not a flop at Liverpool after the attacker completed a permanent transfer to Monaco.

Minamino's move to the principality was announced on Tuesday, with the Japan international joining the Ligue 1 side for around €15m (€12.9m) plus a further €3m (€2.6m) in add-ons.

The 27-year-old leaves Liverpool having been a bit-part player since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg two-and-a-half years ago. He was afforded just 894 minutes of action in the 2021/22 campaign, although he still chipped in with ten goals and one assist in all competitions for the Reds.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website upon Minamino's departure, Liverpool boss Klopp was adamant the forward's time at the club had been a success.

“It’s hard to see Taki go, but it’s a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves," the German said.

“An amazing professional; super, talented player. As a person, he is full of warmth and makes everyone feel positive. A manager’s dream, to be honest."

He added: “I’m sure there will be those who think it didn’t quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I don’t accept that.

“His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches. He made us better each and every day he was with us – not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winner’s mentality.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Raheem Sterling's future amid interest from Chelsea, Gabriel Jesus' impending arrival at Arsenal and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

“His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time.

“I know he will be a big success at Monaco. I’m sure we will look on with a mix of celebration and envy as he progresses and flourishes there.

“He leaves with our appreciation and best wishes. Thank you, Taki.”