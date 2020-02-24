Jurgen Klopp Insists the Premier League Is Still Competitive Despite 22-Point Lead Over Man City

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has hit out at critics of the club's imminent title by stressing the Premier League is still just as competitive this season.





The Reds are on the cusp of their first ever Premier League title and they could mathematically become champions next month, currently sitting 22 points clear of Manchester City with just 11 games left to play.





Despite being in a position where Liverpool could lose their next seven games and still be clear at the top of the table, Klopp has insisted that any suggestion the Premier League is less competitive this season is categorically false.

" I couldn't care less [what people say]," Klopp said, quoted by the Daily Mail . "Look, it is completely normal. I don't think that we should have any concern for things like this. If other people think like that - if they think City are not as good as they were - they are!





" They have scored a little less goals than us, conceded a few more, and if you look why it is clear they have been missing some players. The other teams are really strong too. Yes, Bayern beat Tottenham and Chelsea [in the Champions League] but they are really strong over a season. Yes, they have had some problems, that's all true.





"But in the moment that you play them you don't feel that they have these problems. The points they have, we have no influence on that apart from the games when we play them.





"So it says nothing about the quality of the Premier League, especially when you look at City vs Real Madrid. I know that people look at these things and you saw that one of the best teams in the world maybe in the moment and City were clearly better so that shows as well how strong the league is."

Liverpool can move one step closer to the Premier League title this weekend against Watford, who are still struggling to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

The Reds have won 22 of their previous 30 games against Watford, although four of their five defeats have come in Hertfordshire.

