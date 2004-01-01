Jurgen Klopp Insists There Is More to Come From Diogo Jota at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted Diogo Jota still has plenty of room for improvement, despite a strong start that's seen him in the goals since joining the club.

Jota scored the winner for the Reds at the weekend as they came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Anfield, continuing what has been an impressive start to life at his new club.

The goal was his second in four Premier League games this season, but Klopp told the Mirror that there's still work to do, stating: "Diogo scored a super goal and was really involved in the game. But he can be much better, 100 per cent, and that’s good news."

The German had further praise for the Portuguese winger, stating the 'future is bright' should he remain with the Reds and that his quality will be vital to the team going forward.

He added: “He is still adapting. In the moment, a lot of things we do are not natural to him but that’s only because Wolves play different – but a lot of things he did for Wolves are exactly what we want him to do."

Jota's goal secured three points for Liverpool at the weekend | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Klopp tweaked Liverpool's system to accommodate Jota alongside Liverpool's usual suspects up top at the weekend, making for a front four of the Portugal international, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. It proved tricky for the Reds to adapt to immediately, however, as the Blades caused enough problems to earn and convert a controversial penalty after 13 minutes.

Liverpool came back for the win, however, despite Salah having a goal overturned for offside. They resume their Champions League campaign this week with a home game against Danish outfit Midtjylland on Tuesday night.