Jurgen Klopp Is Now the Liverpool Manager With the Most Premier League Wins

Liverpool's 7-0 thumping of Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon was Jurgen Klopp's 127th in the Premier League, a significant milestone for the German.

In hitting 127 wins, Klopp overtakes Rafa Benitez as the Liverpool manager with the most Premier League victories.

As pointed out by Opta, Klopp reached the record number in just 196 games. Benitez, who was Reds manager between 2004 and 2010, took charge of 32 fixtures more than Klopp - making the current boss' win rate all the more impressive.

Third on the list is Gerard Houllier, who left Liverpool in 2004 with 112 wins in 228 games.

Roy Evans (87 wins) and Brendan Rodgers (63) make up the rest of the top five.

Bill Shankly leads Liverpool's all-time wins chart with a whopping 407 in all competitions, though no manager has a higher win percentage than Klopp overall (61.11%).

Klopp could hardly have asked for a more perfect game to break the record, with his side smashing seven past Crystal Palace for only their second away win of the season.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both netted twice, while Takumi Minamno, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also got on the scoresheet to keep Liverpool top of the table for a third Christmas running.

Klopp's record win was not the only significant stat of the game.

The win for Liverpool was also the Reds' biggest away win since the advent of the Premier League and the first time that seven different players have assisted a goal for one team in a match.

Salah and Minamino were among the scorers on Saturday | Pool/Getty Images

Finally, it was also only the second time in Premier League history that a team has had scorers from four different continents (Mane, Salah - Africa, Firmino - South America, Minamino - Asia, Henderson - Europe).

According to the BBC, the first time this occurred was in Wimbledon's 4-1 win over Barnsley back in 1997 - which was also played at Selhurst Park, curiously.