Jurgen Klopp issues Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara & Naby Keita injury updates

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are in contention to feature in Liverpool's Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but Naby Keita remains out.

The Reds are currently experiencing a selection crisis in midfield. As well as the aforementioned trio, James Milner has also been missing of late and he will not be back in time for the visit of Atletico. Curtis Jones a long-term absence too.

Keita has been in the wars of late, picking up knocks in each of his side's last two games against Manchester United and Brighton, with the latter keeping him sidelined on Wednesday. Fabinho and Thiago, meanwhile, are back in the fray after recovering from their fitness issues.

“Naby has a hamstring injury so will be out for a while. Apart from that, Millie it’s clear [he won’t be involved] and the others who are out long term will be out as well,“ Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference.

“Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normally and are in contention, which is good obviously. It’s very helpful and so we will see.“

“Injuries [in this] period of the season are completely normal, as long as they are not too harsh we have to accept that. The players will be back, hopefully soon, and then they are in contention again as well,“ he added.

“But for tomorrow only the fit players, obviously.”

Wednesday's game has a lot to live up to, with the two teams treating us to a terrific spectacle on Matchday 3. Liverpool won that meeting 3-2 in a game in which Antoine Griezmann grabbed a brace before being sent off.

It is a critical fixture in the context of Group B as well. Liverpool could ensure progression to the knockout stages with a victory, while Atletico need a result to avoid dropping out of second place - where they currently sit on goal difference alone.