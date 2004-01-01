Jurgen Klopp issues Fabinho, Van Dijk & Salah injury updates ahead of Wolves visit

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he cannot '100% say' that Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will play against Wolves on Sunday, though he admitted that it 'looks good' for the trio to feature.

Van Dijk and Salah were both forced off during Saturday's FA Cup victory over Chelsea and were subsequently omitted from the squad for the Reds' trip to Southampton in midweek. Fabinho, meanwhile, has been out for slightly longer.

Klopp had previously suggested that there is no danger of any of the three players missing next weekend's Champions League final, though he was less committal when discussing their availability for his side's final domestic game of the season.

Speaking before the Wolves encounter, Klopp admitted he had not yet decided whether the trio would be involved.

"Not sure what we'll do for the weekend," he said. "There's no chance we take any risks. It looks good. The boys take steps. My preferred solution is they'd play at the weekend for rhythm reasons or maybe be on the bench. I can't say 100%."

Klopp was also happy to report that defender Joe Gomez has avoided a nasty ankle injury after limping off midway through the 2-1 win over Southampton and is expected to be available for selection.

"Joe Gomez has good news. We wanted a second scan. [It is] just a knock," Klopp said.

Liverpool currently trail leaders Manchester City - who host Aston Villa in their final match - by a single point. Victory for City would ensure back-to-back Premier League titles, but failure to win would open the door for the Reds to pip them to the post.