Jurgen Klopp Issues Promising Diogo Jota Injury Update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an update on Diogo Jota's knee injury, revealing that the forward is likely to be out for six to eight weeks.

Jota picked up the knock during the Reds' Champions League meeting with FC Midtjylland in midweek, a match that his side drew 1-1.

It was reported on Saturday that he was likely to miss at least two months of action with the injury but Klopp gave a slightly more optimistic appraisal before his side's trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Sunday.

Klopp's squad has been hit by a string of injuries this season | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports' reporter Patrick Davison, the German said that Jota could return to the side within six weeks and does not require any surgery. The news is a much needed boost for the Reds, who have been bombarded with injury problems recently.

Defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk is out for the season while Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among a spate of players who have spent time on the sidelines.

Naby Keita has also continued to experience fitness problems. Keita has already missed nine games this season and despite making his return against Midtjylland he has once again been omitted from the Liverpool squad for their game against Fulham on Sunday. According to James Pearce, this is due to an unspecified 'fitness issue'.

It is not all bad news for Klopp though. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has not yet made an appearance this season due to injury, is set to return against Fulham. While he has not been named in the starting XI, the England international is expected to feature from the bench at some point during proceedings.

Despite the squad being seriously depleted, the Reds have made an impressive start to the season. They currently sit in second place and could go top of the Premier League table if results went their way during Matchday 12.