Jurgen Klopp issues update on Roberto Firmino's Liverpool future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the club’s €50m capture of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven will not push Roberto Firmino out of the door at Anfield.

The Reds moved quickly and efficiently to land Gakpo ahead of Manchester United, boosting an attacking core that already includes Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, in addition to the aforementioned Firmino.

Firmino, who was signed by Liverpool back when Brendan Rodgers was still manager, is the elder statesman of the group at the age of 31. But he has continued to have a role at the club, especially with Sadio Mane sold and Diaz and Jota both suffering with injuries in recent months.

Even though Liverpool spent up to £85m on Nunez in the summer as the club's intended long-term number nine, and Klopp has confidence in Gakpo’s versatility to play all across the front line, the boss has no plans to bid farewell to Firmino just yet.

“We had talks with Bobby,” Klopp explained. “From my point of view, I want him definitely to stay. It has no impact. If it affects Bobby then you'd have to ask him.”

With Nunez struggling to score regular goals since his summer arrival, Firmino has been an invaluable asset to Klopp this season. The Brazilian has started 11 of Liverpool’s 15 Premier League games so far and is the team’s joint top scorer alongside Mohamed Salah with seven goals.

But Firmino is only under contract at Anfield until the end of the season and he will have to sign a new deal if he is to remain a Liverpool player beyond June.