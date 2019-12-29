Jurgen Klopp Jokes That Too Much Football Is 'Bad for Relationships' as Festive Schedule Wraps Up

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has joked that watching too much football can be bad for relationships, as he continued his criticism of the busy festive schedule.

He recently joined Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in voicing his displeasure of the hectic fixture list, describing it as a '​crime'.

The ​Premier League has seen three full rounds of fixtures since Boxing Day, and Klopp confessed (via ​BBC Sport) that there is simply too much football for English fans to try and keep up with.

"We throw football at the people," he said. "The problem is real football people are not involved in talks...if they need me in discussions I'll go there.





"How many games on Boxing Day? There were maybe some men, probably, who watched all of them live. I don't think that's good for their relationship. It's not good for mine and I already watch a lot of football.

"Try to think one time about the players because without them, it doesn't work as well."

The Reds' busy schedule saw them emerge victorious against ​Leicester City, ​Wolverhampton Wanderers and ​Sheffield United, increasing their lead at the top of the table to 13 points - and they even have a game in hand.

Despite the positivity, Klopp warned the media that his players simply cannot go on putting in the kind of effort which is necessary to compete throughout such a hectic schedule.

"The boys ran 13km to win a Premier League game [against Sheffield United], I can't ask them to run 11 just to save energy for the next game. It's about quality, not quantity. I think somebody has to speak for the players."

Next up for the Reds is an FA Cup clash with cross-town rivals ​Everton on Sunday, before they make their return to league action with a visit to ​Tottenham Hotspur on 11th January.

