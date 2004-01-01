Jurgen Klopp keen to avoid selling any players this summer

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he does not want to lose any member of his Liverpool squad this summer.

The Reds have enjoyed a terrific season and remain in contention for a historic quadruple ahead of the final few games of the campaign. They have already clinched the two domestic cups and could still win the Premier League and Champions League in the next eight days.

Key to Liverpool's success has been strength in depth with minutes being spread across the squad more so than ever in recent weeks.

However, there have been rumblings that several squad players want to try their luck elsewhere at the end of the season, while the futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are in doubt too.

Speaking ahead of his side's final Premier League game against Wolves, Klopp insisted he did not want to sell anyone this summer.

"I don't want to see anyone leave but that's life. No-one has come to me and said they want to leave. It's not the time for that now," he said.

"What happened this year is possible because of the group; world-class players. Kids played their part which was nice too.

"I have no idea who wants to go at the moment but if someone comes to me and says they have a club they want to join we will speak to the club with an offer."

One player who will definitely be leaving Anfield this summer is Divock Origi, with 90min reporting this week that the player has agreed terms with Milan.

Klopp went on to pay tribute to the Liverpool cult hero, tipping him to thrive in Serie A.

"I expect Div to get a special reception. One of the most important players I ever had," he added.

"He was and is a pure joy to work with. It's not over yet but he deserves all the good thoughts we can generate for his future. He'll be a success. Outstanding.

"I remember so many things when I think about Div. Goals, ups and downs. A Liverpool legend."