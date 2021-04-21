Jurgen Klopp lambasts UEFA and discusses FSG's involvement in Super League project

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he has not had an apology from the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, over their attempt to force the Reds into the failed Super League.

John W. Henry, the owner of FSG, was one of the driving forces behind the breakaway competition, but after his plans came crashing down, he issued an apology to the fans for all the 'disruption' his ideas had caused.

Henry also mentioned Klopp in that apology, and speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's meeting with Newcastle, the boss confessed that those remarks were all he needed and he is happy to move on.

"No, we haven't [received an apology]," he said. "I don't think it's necessary because I think it was mentioned in the apology [statement]. That was personal enough for me.

"I know the owners, I have known them six years, I know there are some moments when they might not have made right decision, this time for sure. But it doesn't change things for me, I prefer to deal with problems with people I know.

"I hope the bond between us and the supporters gets even stronger. Our owners are not bad people - they just made a bad decision, but lets carry on."

Having said that, Klopp did admit he wants to speak to FSG to make sure that the owners do truly have the club's best interests at heart. He has always championed the club's This Means More slogan, and wants to see FSG back it up too.

"Liverpool is much more than this and that is what I want to make sure," he continued. "I will have time to speak to them - if they had spoken to me before I would have told them it was a bad idea.

"I am the manager and I am involved in a lot of things, but these things I was never involved in. I am happy it didn't happen, but I do not need an explanation. We have to plan our future, not talk about what happened last week."

Despite celebrating the collapse of the Super League, Klopp joined in the wave of criticism directed towards UEFA for their reform of the Champions League, which will see teams play ten group games instead of six, starting in 2024.

"The new Champions League, what's the reason for that? Money," he said. "The only people who never get asked are the coaches, the players and the supporters. UEFA didn't ask us, the Super League didn't ask us. It's just always 'play more games' - that's not possible.

"You can't just introduce always more competitions. Very good that the new Super League is off the table, but the new Champions League is not great. UEFA showed me the idea and I said I don't like it - ten games rather than six. No idea where to put them in."

