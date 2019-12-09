Jurgen Klopp Laments 'Frustrating' Injuries Which Have Plagued Xherdan Shaqiri's Season

Jurgen Klopp has admitted the Liverpool medical staff is struggling to 'find the 100 percent solution' for Xherdan Shaqiri's constant injury woes.

Shaqiri has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances this season, as injury and a lack of first-team opportunities continues to limit the Swiss star's impact on the Reds.

The 28-year-old has suffered a string of minor knocks this term and Liverpool boss Klopp admitted that the club has been unable to resolve the former Stoke star's 'frustrating' injury troubles thus far, as reported by the Liverpool website.

He said: "​ Yes, it’s not cool, absolutely not cool. But maybe there are different reasons, for sure.





"Shaq is a very special player in different departments. His physique is different to all others I ever saw, his muscles are unbelievable. It’s never ‘big’ so far, but it was always enough to get him out.





"I can imagine that’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for him, it’s not cool for us. But not to change.





"We work on that obviously, we don’t want to bring in the situation where that constantly happens, but so far we didn’t find the 100 per cent solution for it. We have to see."





Shaqiri joined the Reds in 2018 after slipping to relegation with Stoke - despite bagging eight goals and seven assists over the course of the ill-fated campaign.

The Swiss star was an important part of ​Liverpool's Champions League winning side, putting in an excellent performance in the Merseyside club's 4-0 victory over ​Barcelona in the semi-final of the European competition.





Shaqiri made 24 league appearances last season, but he has been plagued by injury this year, restricting the former Inter man to ten showings in all competitions.



