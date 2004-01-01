Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool injury crisis

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he's 'concerned' by Liverpool's current injury crisis following his side's shock 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The Reds have failed to win any of their first three Premier League games to start the 2022/23 season, drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing 2-1 at Old Trafford.

On Klopp's list of absentees for the United game were goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher, defenders Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, midfielders Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago and Naby Keita, while Diogo Jota was also unavailable in attack.

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Klopp lamented his side's recent injury woes, admitting he is scared about picking up any further problems.

"It's obvious we are in a tricky situation injury-wise, we get through the week with 14-15 senior players available, we have to make sure none of them get injured because there's no real options left any more," he said.

"I'm concerned about our situation, it's not easy at the moment but that's how it is. We prepare now for Bournemouth, Newcastle and Everton - that's how it is. We can play better, we know that, but we had a lot of good moments and performances today.

"From tomorrow, we will fight against it."

Klopp later gave an update on the fitness of Keita, who was ruled out of the game shortly before kick-off.

"Naby was injured yesterday," the boss said. "We need further assessment but it doesn't look like he's back in training tomorrow, but we need further assessment. It's just [it happened on] Sunday and then maybe we will know more tomorrow, I don't know.

"We had 15 senior outfield players in training, I think. That’s obviously not cool, but I liked the line-up for the game tonight. And we had some good performances, obviously not enough to win the game.

“But I think we all know that if we score the equaliser it would not be the biggest surprise in the world. It would have been a deserved draw after a start where United looked sharper than us, but not for too long.

“Our situation is how it is, not perfect but good enough to play better tonight and good enough to have won the game tonight had we played slightly better."

