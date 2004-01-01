Jurgen Klopp lauds Fabio Carvalho signing but calls for 'patience'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded the club's capture of young attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The Reds had pursued the 19-year-old for some time, almost signing him in January before finally agreeing a transfer back in April, with the deal confirmed the following month.

Carvalho was in scintillating form in 2021/22 as Fulham won the Championship title and secured promotion back to the top flight, scoring ten times and laying on eight more despite missing a significant chunk of the season with a toe injury followed by a bout of coronavirus.

The Portugal Under-21 international was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Sunday after his move became official on 1 July.

Speaking upon the announcement, Liverpool head coach Klopp expressed his delight at landing such a talented young player.

“It’s great to finally be able to welcome Fabio and to introduce him properly to our supporters,” the German told the club's official website.

“What a talent he is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, he is confident and adventurous with the ball, and he wants to make things happen.

“He is a versatile player for sure and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism.

“It was a wonderful season for Fulham last year and Fabio was a worthy winner of the individual recognition he got as a result of that."

However, Klopp also moved to temper initial excitement and expectation about what Carvalho might produce at the very start of his time at Anfield.

“It doesn’t really need saying, but it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience," Klopp continued.

"It’s a step up, but one we know he is more than capable of making, which is why we were so keen for so long to sign him for Liverpool.

“He has the perfect environment here to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt.

“With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get opportunity along with space to improve, learn and develop further. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him in a red jersey.”