Jurgen Klopp lays down gauntlet to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with defiant message

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who claimed that now is the best time to play the champions because they can no longer rely on Anfield’s famous atmosphere for an extra edge.

Liverpool are unbeaten at home in the Premier League since April 2017. But they have consistently dropped points this season, albeit primarily on the road, and Solskjaer suggested ahead of Sunday’s game that Klopp’s team might be there for the taking.

Liverpool have only won two of their last six Premier League games, with that run including dropped points against relegation threatened Fulham and West Brom.

“It's just a pitch of green grass and white lines. Compared to the times when you go to Anfield with a crowd there, it's a bit of an advantage this time compared to normal,” Solskjaer said.

“I know Ole said that this is the best moment to play Liverpool. Yeah? Let's see,” Klopp responded in comments published by the Daily Mail.

“We lost against Southampton, which was absolutely not what we wanted. But the next day we spoke and the boys had their say as well, all that kind of stuff. We are now in a place where we want to be. We know what we have to do.

Liverpool lost their last Premier League game vs Southampton | Robin Jones/Getty Images

“We know what went wrong. We want to change. Now, we have to put it in place on the pitch. That is the situation. I'm really looking forward to this game, to be honest.”

Liverpool currently trail Manchester United by three points as a result of the latter winning their game in hand against Burnley in midweek. Victory for Liverpool this weekend would put them back on top by goal difference, but a win for visitors would extend that gap to six points.

