Jurgen Klopp Left Stunned by Man Utd Fan During Awkward Interview Exchange

Liverpool manager ​ Jurgen Klopp jokingly fired back at a Manchester United-supporting presenter after he admitted it was difficult to interview him given the club's success.





The Reds have won the Champions League and Club World Cup in the last 12 months, and currently find themselves 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.





But the coronavirus outbreak, which has turned into a global pandemic, has halted football across the world, with on-field action not due to resume until April 30, at the earliest.

​Liverpool, who are yet to win the Premier League title, are currently 37 points clear of 13-time winners ​Manchester United, and finally looked on course to get one over their bitter rivals. In recent weeks, though, helped by the signings of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, United have been in great form - keeping 15 clean sheets in their last 24 games.





The Red Devils are hoping to secure a place in the Champions League next season, while Klopp's team fire for glory, and the Liverpool boss was keen to point out that the tide was turning in the north west, in an interview conducted on JD Sports’ podcast ​‘In The Duffle Bag’.





But before things got underway, the presenter admitted that it was a hard task to interview the manager of United's bitter rivals, prompting Klopp to reply: "You had 30 good years and you have like three or four [that are] not so good and that's... wow.”

The presenter understood Klopp’s point and conceded that 'sometimes it's not always your turn [to win trophies]', while the German admitted that he knew the feeling, saying 'most of the time in my life it was like that'.





Once the interview got fully underway, Klopp was quick to concede that football remains insignificant in comparison to the current health crisis, before discussing how to handle success in the game.

"It’s football. It’s a game… so it’s not that serious actually, it’s just a game. There are more important things in life. So try to stay cheeky a little bit and enjoy it.





"Everyone should be humble because why shouldn’t you be humble' when asked about success. What reason do you have to feel like something special? The boys have a special life in all parts. They earn a lot of money, but they cannot go out without anybody watching them.

“Every week the whole world is watching them and they’re still very young. What they need is faith and trust. “They have to realise it’s possible to make the biggest mistakes ever in public and life goes on as long as you have the right people around you.”





It remains to be seen whether the current season will pick up and carry on, or indeed be cast off as if it never happened. Klopp and Liverpool will be desperate to see the former, not the latter, adopted as the way forward.