Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool 'fell in love' with Darwin Nunez during Champions League clash

Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez's impressive performances against Liverpool last season helped convince the Reds to spend big to sign him this summer.

The Reds parted with what could prove to be a club-record £85m fee, once all bonus payments and add-ons have been triggered, to land the Benfica striker back in June, and the Uruguayan is now preparing to jet off on a pre-season tour of Thailand and Singapore with his new teammates.

Speaking ahead of the trip, manager Klopp has revealed that Nunez's dazzling displays against his future club in the Champions League quarter-finals last season contributed to Liverpool's decision to splash the cash.

Although the Merseysiders prevailed 6-4 on aggregate on their way to the final, Nunez netted in both legs and was a threat throughout.

“It was massively impressive when he played in front of us,” Klopp told Liverpool's official website. “When you prepare Benfica, you know up to the size of shoes – we know absolutely everything about an opponent, so we know exactly about the quality of Darwin.

“It was not clear if he would play because he came back from internationals, in the first game that was. It was clear that he was really good. But when you see it then live, it was really impressive."

Klopp continued: “The power and the mix-up with technique, the desire, smart moves, the problems he caused us. We fell all in love in these two games. A very aggressive South American, it’s a good thing.

“It was really a joy to watch him and so when we realised we had a good chance to sign him, we were all-in and we’re really happy he’s here now.”

Liverpool fans could get a first glimpse of Nunez in the red shirt when Klopp's side face arch rivals Man Utd in Bangkok at 2pm (GMT) on Tuesday, 12 July.