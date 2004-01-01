Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's 'crazy' week of injuries like 'witch was in the building'

Jurgen Klopp has joked that it felt like Liverpool have had a 'witch' at their training complex determined to injure a number of his stars.

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino all had to be left out of the squad for Monday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace after picking up injuries in the build-up, while midfielder Jordan Henderson was only fit enough for a place on the bench.

In place of Matip, Klopp had to hand a rare start to Nat Phillips after Joe Gomez suffered his own injury issue in midweek which kept him on the Liverpool bench.

“The week was crazy," Klopp said after the game. "I’ve experienced a lot of weeks, but that was like we had a witch in the building. Honestly, everyday somebody else pulled up for the craziest reasons.



"In the end, Joey didn’t start – and Nat did really well – because he only trained yesterday again. Start of the week [he had] a little issue.

“Bobby couldn’t make it. Hendo, this morning we got the information that there was a little concern about something that [would happen] if he plays too long, so he didn’t play that long.

“That’s the situation. It was not too cool.”

He also reiterated his point to Sky Sports, adding: "Everything went against us during the week. It was crazy, like a witch was in the building."

Klopp then acknowledged that the red card shown to striker Darwin Nunez, who is now facing a three-match ban for headbutting Joachim Andersen, has added to his selection woes.

He said: "We have to use the next week to maybe bring one or two back and now we lost Darwin that doesn’t help, but Bobby Firmino might be ready for next week. So yeah, it’s not a concern, it’s just the start. In the end, if we have two points in May, then it’s difficult. Now, in the moment, it’s fine.”