Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool history with 160th Premier League win

Jurgen Klopp won his 160th Premier League match as Liverpool bested Watford 2-0 on Saturday.

In what was the German's 250th league game in charge of the Reds, goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho gave them a routine victory.

No Liverpool manager has ever won that many matches in their first 250 games for the club, with Kenny Dalglish's return of 150 in 250 comfortably surpassed by Klopp earlier this season.

The result also sees Klopp reach the landmark in quicker time than plenty of his contemporaries. Jose Mourinho (158), Sir Alex Ferguson (152) and Arsene Wenger all recorded fewer victories in their first 250 games in charge.

The 2-0 win was Liverpool's tenth consecutive Premier League victory, becoming just the second side in the competition to enjoy such a run five separate times alongside Manchester City.

Liverpool now sit at the top of the Premier League, though Manchester City may well reclaim that spot in their match against Burnley on Saturday.

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!