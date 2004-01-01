Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah shouldn't be compared with 'exceptional' Erling Haaland

Jurgen Klopp says it's unfair to compare Mohamed Salah with Erling Haaland given how 'exceptional' the Manchester City striker is.

Salah, like Liverpool, has made a slow start to the 2022/23 campaign, scoring just two league goals in his first seven matches.

At Man City meanwhile, Haaland is taking England by storm, grabbing 15 goals in nine matches as well as three assists.

Klopp is confident that his star forward will get back to his best but says comparisons shouldn't be made between the Egyptian, or anyone else for that matter, and the Norwegian.

"With Mo, I hope it's like us, we are close to exploding," he said.

"Even when his goalscoring numbers aren't crazy, his goal involvements are good, his passing is good.

"Nobody can cope with the Haaland situation, it's crazy what he's doing, exceptional player in an exceptional team and we shouldn't compare anyone with that.

"Mo wants to score goals desperately. Call him in 20 years, it will be the same."

It's Arsenal rather than Liverpool that have been taking the fight to Man City thus far this season, and ahead of their meeting, the German praised the work Mikel Arteta has done there.

"Their football is now better, quicker, more intense," Klopp said.

"If you are a top manager, you arrive here pretty much in a year. Top-class managers all round makes it more difficult.

"I'm pretty sure Arsenal fans are pretty happy with situation they now find themselves. Maybe similarities to when I took over at Liverpool.

"A big club and we've had big games against them. Now they are ready for the next step."