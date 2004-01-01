Jurgen Klopp Names His Two 'Big Favourites' for Summer Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has tipped either Manchester City or Bayern Munich to claim the Champions League trophy this season, with the Reds already out of the competition.





Klopp's men will be on holiday as the Champions League's last eight is concluded in Lisbon this August.





The Premier League champions were unable to achieve back-to-back European triumphs, having been knocked out of the competition by Atlético Madrid in the last 16, prior to the lockdown back in March.





Diego Simeone's side stunned Liverpool to progress to the quarter-final

In Liverpool's absence, the former Borussia Dortmund manager believes that there are two sides most capable of capturing the trophy.





He said, via the Daily Mail: "I think for me the two big favourites left in the competition are Bayern and Man City.





"That would be an interesting game... I don't know exactly how it could happen, if they meet in the semi-final or final or whatever, but the competition [in August] will be really interesting. It will be really new. But when you see Manchester City, the squad there… yes [they have a] massive, massive chance."





Manchester City won 2-1 in their first leg tie against Real Madrid

Klopp added that while both sides have exceptional players at their disposal, they will also need some luck in order to claim the title.





He continued: "They have so much quality but no team in the world is perfect. City is not, Bayern is not, we are not. But you need to be nearly perfect in precise moments to win the Champions League.









"Everybody needs luck and if you want to win the Champions League you should have your best line up ready for the final if possible, but I really think these two teams are the two favourites. I will watch it, the tournament."





Liverpool won their sixth European Cup last season

Klopp and Liverpool are well aware of what it takes to win the Champions League, having defeated Tottenham Hotspur in last season's showpiece, after having lost to Real Madrid in the final of 2018.





Bayern are looking for their first European title since 2013, while City are desperate to pick up their first ever major European honour.



