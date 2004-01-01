Jurgen Klopp names the best player he has ever coached

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named Robert Lewandowski as the greatest player he has ever coached following the pair's time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp signed Lewandowski for Dortmund from Lech Poznan in the forward's native Poland in a €4.5m deal in 2010. The duo would spend four years working together at the Bundesliga outfit, winning back-to-back league titles during Lewandowski's maiden two seasons with the club and reaching the Champions League final in 2013.

The pair have since gone their separate ways, Lewandowski moving to Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2014 and going on to win honours galore with Bavarian, while Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and guided the Reds to Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Klopp coached Lewandowski for four years at Dortmund | JOHN MACDOUGALL/Getty Images

Despite the array of talent that he has worked with during his time on Merseyside, Klopp still singled out Lewandowski as the finest player he has coached.

"Robert Lewandowski. It actually won't be fair to say that about any other player except Lewy," Klopp told Bild when asked who the best player he has worked with as a manager is. "What he has made out of his potential, how he pushed himself to become the player he is today, that's extraordinary.

"Lewy took every step he needed to take to be that goal machine. Every one. He has immersed himself in the game, he just knows in every situation what he has to do, where he has to go. Lewy is an absolute machine."

2020 was a real career high for Lewandowski | MATTHEW CHILDS/Getty Images

The Poland international scored 103 goals in 187 appearances for Dortmund under Klopp, lifting three major trophies.

Since departing for Bayern, Lewandowski has hit new heights, with his remarkable 2019/20 season being rewarded with the FIFA Best Player of the Year award for 2020. The forward hit 55 goals in 47 appearances as Bayern stormed to a record-breaking treble.