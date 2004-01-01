Jurgen Klopp: 'No need' for Liverpool to sign a midfielder

Jurgen Klopp has denied that Liverpool need to recruit a midfielder, revealing that he expects Harvey Elliott to be "like a new signing" this season.

The Reds got the majority of their business done early in the transfer window, moving quickly to sign Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey. Sadio Mane, Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino are among those who have left the club.

Liverpool have since been linked with a midfielder, with Youri Tielemans and Jude Bellingham among the names mentioned, but speaking before his side's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace, Klopp ruled out any further signings this summer.

"If nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don’t expect it really, to be honest – there is no need for a new midfielder," he said.

"We cannot just add on midfielders. We respect the contracts with our boys as well, that means as long as we signed them they get all our support – in training, between the sessions, during the games and between the games.

"That is the situation we have; really, you can count our midfielders. And, for me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well, after last season how he started. He is very young, came back brilliant, then had a little low, that is completely normal after being that long out. So, really excited about seeing him."

Klopp also expressed his frustration about the lack of patience possessed by some modern football fans.

"If you go through, the quality of the players we have is really, really high. People make one mistake. They underestimate the chance that a player who didn’t play his best season last year might play the best season this year," he continued.

"It’s like football fans – I’m not sure all, but some – don’t give people the chance to improve. It’s like, ‘He didn’t play well last year, he cannot score goals, he cannot do that, so get him out of the house.’

"Thank God, I am not like this; I judge potential as much as the last season. Actually, the last season is not really interesting, it’s gone. When a player didn’t perform on his highest level, it is at least 50 per cent my fault.

"So, I have to improve, I have to say the right things, I have to say better things, I have to help him in a better way.

"Because it is not about the potential of these players, that is incredibly high. It is about bringing it onto the pitch and why should we stop that after a year where we nearly won four trophies? I know we didn’t but we were as close as somehow possible. That’s the reason. If these boys want to stay, they will stay and then we will work with that."