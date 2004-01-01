Jurgen Klopp not expecting further Liverpool transfer business

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he does not expect Liverpool to make anymore signings this summer.

Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho have been brought in so far, while Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams and Ben Davies are among those to have departed Anfield.

With the Reds looking to improve on runners-up finishes in both the Premier League and Champions League last season, Klopp has admitted he does not expect his squad to change too much before the season starts.

"Unless we have injuries or player sales no, we have our squad. Hopefully, there won't be any so Liverpool supporters can focus on other things," he said.

Klopp also commented on Premier League rivals who have been strengthening during the summer.

Manchester City are restructuring their squad, Tottenham have added six new faces while Arsenal have strengthened, and further activity is expected from Chelsea and Manchester United

Klopp added: "I cannot say the others have so far made a massive mistake in the transfer market.

"It was clear before that Tottenham were going in the right direction last season with their signings. Man City haven't just brought in players, they've given two to Arsenal and one to Chelsea.

"We're in a similar situation where you can't always go with the same team. You need fresh blood and fresh legs. City are in a similar situation to us and we did it in a similar way. In the end, they will all have fantastic football players like we will. It's the question of who makes the most of it.

"Everybody has the same chance. We will try to give it out all. The main target in this league first and foremost always is to qualify for the Champions League which is really difficult enough already.

"When you reach that, and then there's still time to compete for the title, you do that. When you've qualified for it four, five years in a row people may not appreciate that anymore but it will be a massive fight for the Champions League places.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Chelsea finally closing in on Jules Kounde, Man Utd's ongoing pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, West Ham's hunt for a new forward and left-back and more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

"Everyone wants to win the Premier League but I have no idea who will make the race. We're looking to play the best possible season for us and we're really looking forward to it."

Liverpool take part in pre-season friendlies against Red Bull Salzburg and Strasbourg as well as their Community Shield clash with Manchester City before starting their Premier League campaign at newly promoted Fulham.