Jurgen Klopp offers injury timelines for Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Diogo Jota could be out for at least another two weeks with injury, while Sadio Mane remains a doubt for Sunday's visit of table-topping Manchester City.

The pair were both absent as a blunt Liverpool lost 1-0 to Brighton on Wednesday evening - the Reds' second successive Anfield defeat and third consecutive Premier League blank at home.

Liverpool had gone three seasons unbeaten at Anfield.



Mane has 10 goals and five assists in all competitions this season, but picked up a minor injury during the Reds' 3-1 victory over Tottenham at the end of January. The Senegal international sat out Liverpool's 3-1 win over West Ham and 1-0 defeat to Brighton.

“Sadio might be available for the weekend, I don’t know,” Klopp said (via Yahoo). “He didn’t train with the team today. We will see.”

Jota had netted an impressive nine goals in 18 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Wolves in the 2020 transfer window, but has been sidelined since he sustained a knee injury during Liverpool's final Champions League group game against Midtjylland in December.

“Diogo, I don’t know exactly, a couple of weeks,” Klopp said when asked about when Jota was expected to return. “Two, three, four, I’m not sure.”

Liverpool have a crucial month of fixtures approaching, which Jota could miss entirely should he be out for a full four weeks.

Klopp's side play Manchester City on Sunday, followed by a trip to Champions League rivals Leicester six days later. The Reds then have the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against RB Leipzig on 16 February and the visit of rivals Everton - who sit four points behind them in the Premier League but have two games in hand - four days later. The Reds conclude February with a trip to bottom side Sheffield United.