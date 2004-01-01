Jurgen Klopp offers Joe Gomez injury update

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool will be 'lucky' enough to avoid a nasty injury to defender Joe Gomez, who limped off the field in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

The 24-year-old was making just his eighth Premier League appearance of the season, filling in at right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold was afforded a rest, but he managed just 45 minutes before he had to retreat to the dressing room after being caught by a tough challenge.

He was then spotted leaving the stadium on crutches with his ankle in a protective boot, although Klopp is doing his best not to worry just yet.

“I hope we are lucky. Joe himself has pain but not too much," Klopp explained after the match.

“He got, one time, a real shock to the system, but he is sitting in the dressing room and when I spoke to him he was in a good mood. I think maybe we were probably lucky but we have to figure that out.”

The Reds were already without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Mohamed Salah for the match, with the trio all nursing injuries that are not expected to impact their involvement in the Champions League final at the end of this month.

However, Gomez's place in the squad now appears to be under threat, with just 11 days between the Southampton game and the European showpiece against Real Madrid on May 28.

It may mean Gomez's season is over and perhaps even his career with Liverpool as 90min understands that the 24-year-old is prepared to push for a move away from Anfield this summer in search of more regular minutes.

Klopp does not want to lose Gomez but has struggled to find minutes for the defender, either in the centre or on the right of his back line. Of his 21 appearances this year, just 11 have come as a starter.