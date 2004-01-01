Jurgen Klopp offers update on Luis Diaz after fresh knee injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Luis Diaz's latest knee issue as a 'proper smash in the face'.

Diaz was on a return to training following a two-month absence with a knee problem when he was diagnosed with a different issue with his knee, with Colombian reports suggesting surgery is on the cards.

Having not played since the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on October 9, Diaz is now facing another three months on the sidelines if Liverpool's worst fears are confirmed.

Klopp was asked about Diaz's condition after Sunday's friendly defeat to Lyon, admitting: “It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

“It was a non-situation in training, honestly – nothing, felt something. “Didn’t feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, ‘OK, come on, let’s have a look'.

“Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

Harry Symeou hosts Andy Headspeath, Quentin Gesp and Jack Gallagher to look back on the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia - join us!

If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!

Fortunately for Liverpool fans, Klopp had happier news to share about Harvey Elliott, who was substituted against Lyon after an injury scare of his own.

“He got a knock, but I think we were lucky. He looks fine now,“ the boss said.