Jurgen Klopp on Beating Leicester, Keita's Hamstring Injury & Salah's Return to Training

Jurgen Klopp's injury-hit Liverpool roared to a dominant 3-0 win against a Leicester City side who were looking to move back to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday night.

The Reds were in control all game and took a deserved lead through a Jonny Evans own goal, before Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino managed to get on the score sheet and seal a routine victory for Liverpool.

Here's what Klopp had to say after the game.

On Whether it Was a Perfect Win

"Yeah, until Naby left the pitch. You are right: the game was really good. We had to play really good because otherwise you would have no chance and the boys did it from the first second. We controlled the game, we passed the right passes, moved in the right spaces, offered direction, used these offers.

"So, a lot of things were really, really good. We scored two goals after a set-piece but a lot of good football moments in a really, really good performance. "

On Keita's Injury

Keita started the game but limped off after 53 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Right-back Neco Williams was his replacement, with James Milner shifting into midfield.

“He felt his hamstring and was not able to play on, otherwise he would have stayed on the pitch."

On Salah's Return to Training

Forward Mohamed Salah missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 over the international break.

“That’s what I’ve heard, yes, it [was] negative today. I think he is from now on pretty normal in testing. Tomorrow we have the UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that.

“He can now train with us tomorrow, that’s it. He will have two tests in the next two days, so, yes, he will be tested like all of us.”

On Firmino Managing to Score

Firmino's strike late in the day was just his second all season and his third in his last 24 Premier League games.

"I think you saw it earlier than me, I only saw it once now that obviously he had the new record as well for closest no goal or whatever with the goal-line technology. So, congratulations!

"But, of course, we were really happy and relieved. He deserved it so much. He played a super game, was so important for us tonight again and you could see in the face of all the players when he scored that everybody thought, 'Yes, exactly the right goalscorer'."

On Setting a New Club Record

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League game at Anfield since May 2017, extending their run to 64 games without defeat.

"It's absolutely incredible, but it's all about the boys. It's really difficult to achieve something like this but when you think about how tight a lot of games were then it doesn't happen just like this. You have to really dig in for that and the boys did that.

"I said it a few times before, we really enjoy playing here. It's our ground, it's our home, everything feels home – even when the people are not here. It doesn't feel right but we have to do it and we are happy that we can play. So, what the boys put out there on the pitch performance-wise is absolutely incredible and it's the only reason for the number.

"Obviously it's pretty tricky and pretty difficult to set records for this incredible club because our fathers or grandfathers, they were obviously pretty good. So having this record now, I'm happy for the players but it doesn't feel like a big moment, to be honest, because we play on Wednesday and that's actually my only concern at the moment."

