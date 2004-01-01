Jurgen Klopp on FSG transfer policy at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has said he's 'very positive' about 'fresh money' coming into Liverpool following the news that Fenway Sports Group are putting the club up for sale.

Earlier this week, FSG announced that 'under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders' at Liverpool.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Klopp has commented on how 'fresh money' would make a difference at the Reds.

“In the structure we had, we obviously were able to spend money, but it was always that we really have to look ‘what do we earn?’, that was always the situation. That’s clear,“ he said.

“In the end, we all know the two biggest transfers we did in the past, with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Van Dijk], how it happened – because we got money from Barcelona and spent it wisely. That’s the situation. For me, how we did it so far brought us where we are, so fine. But fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this!

“Nothing gets cheaper, not only because of the inflation rate for all of us, but in football as well. Yes, sometimes you have to spend.

“We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I’m so positive about the impact they will have in the future, whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay] is obviously pretty interesting, Ben Doak really interesting, Bobby Clark interesting. They all are.

“But around, from time to time, you have to throw in proven quality, and in an ideal world they are young as well – or not 35.

“And yes, for that, from time to time you have to take some risks and we’ll see. I have no idea what will happen, but I’m positive about it.

“If it’s in the end not positive I can still start worrying, but I’m not at all. I just think everything will be fine.”