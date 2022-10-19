Jurgen Klopp on 'important' first Anfield goal for Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Darwin Nunez's first goal for Liverpool at Anfield following the 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

In a tightly-contest affair - one in which West Ham's Jarrod Bowen missed a penalty kick - Nunez's first half header proved to be the difference for the Reds. After a shaky start to the season, Liverpool have now managed to beat two of the better teams in the league (Man City and West Ham) in the space of five days.

Key to that turnaround has been the improved performances of marquee signing Nunez, who has three goals in his last three starts for his new club.

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp addressed Nunez's first home goal for the club, stating: "It is important. He has scored now a couple of times in the last few games. He arrived 100 per cent, now even with numbers, which is fine."

Nunez was taken off with an apparent injury in the 57th minute of the game, but Klopp has assured fans that is nothing to worry about: "He felt a little bit the muscles at half-time but it was all fine and after five minutes [of the second half] I was just a bit concerned about long sprints for him and balls where he stretches his legs.

"I thought, ‘Come on, we cannot take that risk’ and that’s why we changed. I think we caught it at the right moment."