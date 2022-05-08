Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool reaching Champions League final & Man City's exit

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid 'seems to be our destiny' and believes Manchester City's exit will not affect them in the Premier League title run-in.

The Reds secured a spot in another final this season by holding off a Villarreal fightback in midweek, eventually winning their semi-final tie 5-2 on aggregate. That success set up a showpiece meeting with Real, who beat Klopp's side 3-1 in 2018's final.

This weekend, Liverpool will look to put the pressure on league leaders Man City when they host Tottenham on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid & Champions League final

"When we lost that final, my favourite solution would have been to play the final again next year and it's against Real Madrid. That was in that moment. We faced Tottenham in Madrid. Madrid seems to be our destiny.

"It was strange and unlucky for City but what Madrid was outstanding. They got through against PSG, against Chelsea and against Man City. We said before when we played Villarreal, if you knock out Juventus and Bayern, you deserve to be in the semi-finals. If you knock out these three guys, you definitely deserve to be in the final.

"It will be great. We were not happy that night, that's clear. But it was a while ago. I'm happy to go there and give it a try.

"But until then, a lot of games to play. You will ask a lot of questions about Real Madrid between now and then. I think we can stop here. What Carlo did there obviously is absolutely incredible.

"If you go to the final, it's good to have the idea that you want to win it and that's what we will work on in the week between the 22nd and the 28th. Not before."

Jurgen Klopp on Man City's UCL exit and Premier League title run-in

"City are good. It was a massive blow for them, that was really harsh. I've had nights like that, it's not cool, the next morning, not cool, but then there's a moment you have to focus. They will be ready for Newcastle on Sunday."

Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham game

"It's a massive test. People from the outside will say it's difficult for Liverpool and we think that too. Tottenham have massive quality and are not too much bothered away from home about having the ball all the time and are compact and play on counter.

"Speed like crazy up front, Harry Kane, what a player, they have a blind understanding [the forward line]. It's probably the biggest challenge for protection we've faced in a long time. We have to find a way to keep them calm as often as possible.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool injuries

On Roberto Fimino's fitness, he added: "I don't know, but he's ready for training. The foot thing meant he couldn't do a lot, but we have to make sure he has a couple of sessions. It might be possible but it might make more sense to train through the weekend.

"Everybody else is okay."