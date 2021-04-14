Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Champions League elimination & top four hopes

Liverpool's Champions League journey came to an end on Wednesday after a goalless draw with Real Madrid saw the Spanish side advance 3-1 on aggregate.

The Reds enjoyed several fantastic opportunities to score, but a combination of sloppy finishing and excellent saves from Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois frustrated Jurgen Klopp's side all night long.

Elimination is a bitter pill to swallow, but Klopp (via Sky Sports News) was open and honest about Liverpool's shortcomings, before revealing what's next for his side.

Klopp on Liverpool's poor finishing

"It was uncomfortable for Real, we were good, we were aggressive, we played some really good stuff, had massive chances in the beginning of the game. If we used one of them, it opens up. They had already struggles, it would have increased that.

"It is a little bit ourselves this year because we had ridiculous games here we should have won, not tonight but in the Premier League, where we just didn't finish.

"Many times Mo Salah finished these type of things. We had many situations and we could have created more because the football we made was better."

Klopp on losing in Madrid

"We started the game really well. We didn't lose the tie tonight, we lost the game in Madrid, it was clear.

"If we had gone 1-0 up it would have been a different game but because of the experience of Real Madrid and their situation we had to chase the game and they controlled the game and had counter-attacking chances themselves.

"With two good performances we would have had a better chance."

Klopp on the impact of elimination

"That will not happen that it impacts us negatively. We are not silly. We want what we earn. If we don't earn it 100%, then we respect the situation that we don't get it.

"How I said, tonight if we scored an early goal this game would've been a different one - I think everybody knows that but it's hypothetical, we didn't. But it has now no impact on the Premier League, apart from that we don't play midweeks at least internationally - I'm pretty sure Premier League plays midweeks if I'm right.

"So we can concentrate and focus on the Premier League - what we will and what we have to. But it's tough just because we are still not in the hot seat, I would say, and we face Leeds on Monday, so that's a tough one.

"What can I say? They are the leader in all physical stats in the Premier League pretty much, so you better run a lot yourself. We have a few days until then, we will use that and then we make sure we are ready for that."

On Liverpool's top four hopes

"I would say I am naturally confident, but that doesn't mean we will end up there. We just can read the table, we know the points, we know the situation and stuff like this.

"We know who we play and we don't have to talk too much about it. I said now what we think about it and, yes, we want and we have to - and if we want that we should play really good football, what we did tonight.

"But if we want to go through then we should finish those situations off on top of that because that is very helpful as well."

