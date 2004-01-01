Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah & Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

Jurgen Klopp has refused to be drawn into comparing Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Manchester United on Sunday, describing both as 'world class'.

Salah has made a sensational start to the season, netting 14 goals in his opening 11 games in all competitions. His fine displays have led to many calling him the best player in the world right now - a label that Ronaldo has carried in the past.

Asked about comparisons between the two players before the game, Klopp was diplomatic.

"I never thought about that – why should we compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah?" he said.

"Obviously both are world class players, so that's how it is. I would say even when Ronaldo's left foot is not that bad, but I would say Mo's left foot is probably better.

"Maybe then Cristiano in the air is slightly better and the right foot is probably better. But speed-wise they are both pretty quick, very desperate to score goals – so maybe that's it. But I really never thought properly about that and I'm not too interested in it, sorry."

Liverpool go into their visit to Old Trafford as clear favourites, with United putting in some less than convincing displays in recent times. Most recently, the Red Devils came back from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League with Ronaldo bagging the winner.

Klopp went on to reveal that although United have struggled of late, there is no danger of complacency slipping into the Liverpool ranks.

"They won that game [against Atalanta in midweek] but United-Liverpool is a massive game obviously, we know that. I think Man United is not overly happy with the results they got so far but we all know they are able to do incredible stuff, that's how it is, and we saw it already," he added.