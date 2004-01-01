Jurgen Klopp open to extending Liverpool contract

Jurgen Klopp is open to extending his contract at Liverpool, with the club set to offer him a new deal, 90min understands.

The German is battling to win an unprecedented quadruple with Liverpool this season, with victory over Villarreal in their first leg of their Champions League semi-final a giant step in the club's quest for history.

Klopp's current deal expires in 2024 - the result of a five-year extension signed in 2019 - and sources close to the club have confirmed to 90min that Klopp and his representatives have indicated that a new contract is something they would like to discuss.

Liverpool have always held out hope that Klopp would extend his stay with the club, although it was thought the German might consider a move back to the continent - possibly looking at moving to Spain or Italy when his current contract expires. Indeed, he has hinted previously that he would move on once his contract run out.

But Klopp is quickly establishing himself as one of the greatest managers in Liverpool's glittering history and a new deal would lay the foundations for him to create a real dynasty at Anfield.

90min understands that Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have won over Klopp in recent years with their plans for the future - plans they hope he will be central to - and he's happy to commit after putting last year's furlough fiasco behind him.

Klopp has become increasingly powerful at the club in recent times and 90min has learned that FSG value his input into all areas of the club - so much so that they are prepared to make him the highest-paid manager in the Premier League should he sign a long-term contract.

Liverpool have confirmed that FSG's president Mike Gordon was in attendance for the 2-0 win over Villarreal, and it's believed he is ready to sanction an extension - though the Reds would not comment on whether a meeting will be held with Klopp's representatives. His agent Marc Kosicke, a regular visitor to England and Anfield, is also thought to have been at the game.

It's understood Liverpool hope to conclude a deal with Klopp at the end of the season, when they could conceivably have won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.