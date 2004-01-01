Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's January transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool will look to bring in some new faces during the January transfer window, but insists the club will only move for the right player.

The Reds have been torn apart by injuries at times this season, with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota among those who have missed long periods of the campaign so far.

The club signed midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to bolster their midfield options, only to lose the Brazilian to a long-term injury just weeks into his time at Anfield.

Speaking after Liverpool's win over Southampton, Klopp admitted that Liverpool would like to bring in some new signings in the upcoming transfer window - but only if circumstances allow it.

"We are always open to these kind of things, but we don’t have to open that discussion," said Klopp.

"It doesn't help now because it is always the same, we always talk about the same, it's always the same - if there's something possible for us, we will do it.

"If not, what do we mean 'you need'? So, we cannot play without? That’s not the case - we can. But if the door opens, or opens up, then we are open as well, that’s not a problem, so it's not about wanting or whatever.

"Of course, we want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground as well, that we can do it there, so we will see what happens.”

Liverpool go into the World Cup break sixth in the Premier League, having recovered from a poor start to the campaign to climb the table in recent weeks.