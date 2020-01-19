Jurgen Klopp Opens Up on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Future

​Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool supporters about Mohamed Salah's future, insisting the Egyptian forward is happy at Anfield.

Salah scored from the penalty spot in Liverpool's recent Premier League win against West Ham to take his league goal tally for the season to 12, as the Reds continue their unrelenting march towards the Premier League title.

The 27-year-old now has 16 goals in all competitions this season, and is four away from becoming the first Liverpool player since Robbie Fowler back in 1997 to find the net 20 times in three consecutive seasons.

Such has been his impressive form over the last three years, Salah has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid. At the start of the season, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville ​​predicted the Liverpool forward would depart the club within the next 12 months.

However, Salah's manager Jurgen Klopp was left bemused when asked if his top scorer would still be at Liverpool at the start of next season.

As quoted by the ​Liverpool Echo, Klopp replied: "I would think so, did you hear something different?

"How can you see the hunger to stay at ​Liverpool? It looks to me like he is really settled to be honest.

"I have no idea, actually, but you could ask me the same question for all the others and I have no idea. I didn't think about it until [the press] asked me.

"As long as I don't hear anything and I don't ask the players what they think of next season or in two years, for me, it looks like [he will stay].

"How long is his contract? Long? I would [think so] yes, but I have no idea."

​Salah's contract at Anfield runs until 2023 after the forward signed bumper a contract extension in 2018.

The forward returns to action on Saturday when ​Liverpool face Southampton, as they bid to take another step towards their maiden Premier League title.