Jurgen Klopp optimistic over Diogo Jota injury but admits Roberto Firmino is out 'for a while'

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool have had some good news about the fitness of striker Diogo Jota but are less hopeful about Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

Jota was ruled out in the build-up to Saturday's 3-1 win over Norwich because of an ankle injury, while Firmino was a late omission from the squad. In the pair's absences, Sadio Mane started as a striker and January signing Luis Diaz was given the nod on the left.

Speaking after the game, Klopp confirmed that Jota could make his return soon but admitted the jury is still out on Firmino.

“With Diogo, it looks a little bit better than we first thought," he said. "With Bobby, we didn’t even know that he had something until he felt it only after the game [in midweek].

“We all thought it is a little thing, but it’s a muscle injury and we have to see how long it will take. I don’t know at the moment, but for sure not for the next game, so we have to see.”

When pressed for a time frame on Firmino's recovery, Klopp added: “Bobby Firmino has a muscle problem and is out for a while, so we have to keep the boys fit and create a spirit like the boys did today in the game.”

Klopp also took the chance to address the fitness of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also missed Saturday's game.

“We rested Trent today and the rest pretty much were in the squad or played," he said.

Liverpool fell behind to a heavily deflected strike from Milot Rashica shortly after the break but roared back into the lead with goals from Mane and Mohamed Salah after the hour mark, before Diaz opened his account for the club to seal all three points.