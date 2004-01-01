Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to Caoimhin Kelleher after Carabao Cup final win

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Caoimhin Kelleher after the backup goalkeeper scored Liverpool's winning penalty in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Kelleher has been the Reds' cup keeper this season and Klopp insisted he would retain his place for the final some weeks ago. The German was true to his word and fielding the Irishman proved to be an inspired decision.

Not only did Kelleher make several impressive saves during the game, he also converted the decisive spot kick in the penalty shootout which finished 11-10 to Liverpool.

Speaking after Kepa Arrizabalaga had ballooned his effort over the bar and handed the trophy to the Reds, Klopp revealed his delight for Kelleher.

"Even in professional football there should be space for some sentiment," he said. "Caoimhin Kelleher is a young boy, plays in all the competition, what do I do?

"I am two things, a professional manager and a human being and the human being won. He deserves it.

"At the training centre, we have a wall that all goalkeepers are on who won something and Caoimhin can go on it - that's how it should be - absolutely great."

Klopp went on to pay tribute to Chelsea, who more than played their part in a thoroughly absorbing final.

"I am happy for the people to celebrate something like this. Chelsea are incredibly strong, we matched each other," he added.

"That is the start, we are not silly. We need to have luck - we had luck, that could have been 5-5. I'm fine now but I would have been fine with 90 minutes and 1-0 to Liverpool and we go home. I am happy for the people in dark times to celebrate something like this.

"We have to work hard. We play on Wednesday again, which I cannot believe now. We will give it a try. It is a home game and it will be rocking because of tonight."