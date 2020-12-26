Jurgen Klopp pinpoints where Liverpool went wrong in draw with West Brom

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that West Brom deserved their 1-1 draw at Anfield, while highlighting his side's disappointing second-half performance.

The Reds got off to a perfect start when Sadio Mane put his side 1-0 up inside 12 minutes but the hosts failed to add any more goals during a first half in which they enjoyed a massive 82% possession.

Ajayi rose high to grab an equaliser | Pool/Getty Images

After the break, West Brom continued to defend stoically while their hosts started to look complacent. Eventually, the Baggies managed to grab an equaliser when Semi Ajayi nodded home from a corner, with less than 10 minutes to play.

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, Klopp claimed that his side let the opposition into the game after half time, especially through 'easy corners'.

"In the first half I think we did okay. We scored a goal and didn’t give anything away, especially set pieces," he began.

Sam Johnstone made a fine save at the end to earn his side a point | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"Second half we didn’t do exactly the same again. In the first five minutes they had three counter attacks. We gave them too many easy corners, that’s our fault and that’s why it’s only one point instead of three."

West Brom sat incredibly deep for the vast majority of the game with Klopp quipping that their shape resembled a 6-4-0 at times.

He added: "It is an incredible challenge to stay active, to stay lively when you constantly face 10 men. West Brom did the job for 90 minutes.

Allardyce on half-time talk: "Told them don't waste possession and get the forward quickly. Passing sideways or backwards, three Liverpool players press so we needed to move quicker." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 27, 2020

"They deserved the point because we didn’t finish the game, we didn’t have enough clear cut chances. It is difficult to create, it’s a busy period. In the end, everyone knows and feels that we could have done better tonight."

The disappointing point means Liverpool hold just a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while they finish the year with a trip to Newcastle on Wednesday night.