Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Chances of Defending Champions League & Reveals 'Favourites' to Lift Trophy

​Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that his side are favourites to win the Champions League this season, despite their incredible domestic form that has seen them take a 22-point lead in the Premier League.





The Reds could have their hands on their first-ever Premier League title ​as early as next month and are on course to travel to Manchester City at the start of April as champions.





But Klopp is adamant that won't give Liverpool an edge when it comes to the Champions League and he even says he backed Italian giants Juventus to be crowned as champions of Europe before the start of the season.

" Juventus were my favourites before the season started but obviously I don’t watch Italian football enough because I cannot work out why they are not 10 points ahead at the top of Serie A," Klopp said, quoted by The Guardian .





“They have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it’s crazy.





"The Bayern Munich squad is also massive, PSG are incredible when they are all fit, you can never discount Barcelona and let’s not forget Manchester City because the Champions League will be one of their big targets.

"I have no clue how far we can go but there’s no need to think about it yet because at the moment all we need to concentrate on is Atlético on Tuesday."

Liverpool's first leg against Atlético Madrid will be away from home, at the same stadium where they lifted the Champions League trophy less than a year ago.

Diego Simeone's side have been struggling in La Liga and are only just inside the top four, scoring just 25 goals in 24 games this season.





But Atléti are still proving to be difficult to break down at the other end of the pitch and they've conceded just 17 goals in the league - bettered only by Real Madrid (14).

